LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility has requested bank proposals for an unscheduled bond
sale to be issued next week that will help meet a EUR3.5bn
increase in its second-quarter funding target, the euro zone
rescue fund said on Tuesday.
The entity, rated AA+/Aa1/AAA, is on track to raise EUR20bn
by the end of June, to take advantage of "favourable market
conditions" and continued strong demand.
The EFSF funding target for 2013 will be unchanged at
EUR58bn, as the additional funds to be raised this current
quarter will be deducted from the fourth-quarter target.
Last month the EFSF issued the largest supranational bond on
record - an EUR8bn five-year issue - with orders in excess of
EUR13.5bn.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Natalie Harrison)