LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, said on Wednesday it had mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as joint lead managers for a 10-year euro benchmark bond.

The announcement of the deal follows two syndicated sovereign bond sales this week from Spain and Italy that have both received strong demand.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Julian Baker)