BRIEF-Alliance Global Group clarifies news article “AGI, Travellers look to refinance dollar debt”
* Refers to news article “AGI, Travellers look to refinance dollar debt” posted in business world online
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has opened books on its new 10-year benchmark euro-denominated bond with official guidance at mid-swaps plus 32bp area, said a market source on Thursday.
The rescue fund took over EUR3bn of indications of interest from investors overnight at initial price thoughts of 32-34bp over mid-swaps.
Lead banks - BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan - will price the bond later on Thursday. (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* GAMCO Asset Management Inc reports 6.01 percent stake in Lennar Corp as on March 28, 2017
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 29 Indonesian stocks hit a record high on Wednesday while Singapore shares climbed to their highest in nearly 20 months as data showing strong U.S. consumer confidence boosted sentiment in export-reliant Asian economies. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March, government data showed on Tuesday, while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after falteri