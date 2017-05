LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated AA+/Aa1/AAA, has sent a request for proposal to a selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group with regards to an upcoming EFSF transaction scheduled for the week of May 27, subject to market conditions, said the fund in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)