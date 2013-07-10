LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, opened books on its seven-year
benchmark bond on Wednesday after initial interest topped
EUR2bn overnight, a banker on the deal said.
Official guidance is set at mid-swaps plus 27bp area, in
line with initial price thoughts released on Tuesday afternoon.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Natixis will price the deal
later on Wednesday, and it is expected to raise a minimum of
EUR3bn.
The euro rescue fund has already issued nearly 64% of its
EUR58bn funding programme for 2013.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Natalie Harrison)