BRIEF-Home BancShares to buy Stonegate Bank
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - Order books on the European Financial Stability Facility's five-year euro benchmark bond have surpassed EUR3bn, a source said on Wednesday, allowing leads to revise guidance tighter to mid-swaps plus 15bp area.
Earlier on Wednesday, the EFSF, rated Aa1/AA+/AA, opened books on the offering setting guidance at mid-swaps plus 15/16bp, in line with day-earlier price thoughts.
On Tuesday afternoon Barclays, Citi and Credit Suisse were named as joint lead managers for the transaction that is due to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.