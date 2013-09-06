LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility will reopen its seven-year bond at an auction to be held next week, the Deutsche Bundesbank announced on Friday.

The euro rescue fund, rated Aa1/AA+/AA, will on Monday invite members to bid on the 1.625% July 2020 bond, with the bidding period taking place on Tuesday morning, September 10.

An increase of up to EUR1bn is envisaged for the issue. The current issue volume of the bond is EUR5bn.

Members of the EFSF's Market Group are entitled to bid through the Deutsche Bundesbank's EFSF bidding system. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Andrew Perrin)