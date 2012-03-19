LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Demand for the European Financial Stability Facility's inaugural 20-year bond has exceeded EUR4.5bn according to a source close to the deal.

Europe's rescue fund mandated BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and DZ Bank for its longest bond market foray to date on Monday morning and said it was looking to raise a maximum of EUR1.5bn.

As a result of the strong investor appetite for the issue, guidance has been revised tighter to 115bp over mid-swaps, from the initial 120bp area over. Books are now closed and the EUR1.5bn trade will be priced later today.