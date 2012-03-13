LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Europe's rescue vehicle European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) is contemplating three debt issues next week, including a short-term bill, a five-year bond and a 25-30 year bond, a source close to the borrower said on Tuesday.

The bonds will be launched on separate days, and the proceeds will be used for disbursements to Ireland and Greece, the source said. The EFSF can issue up to 30-year maturities, although its longest bond to date is 10 years.

The EFSF's last syndicated bond issue was in January before the full effect of the LTRO really started to be felt. It priced the bond at mid-swaps plus 40bp after attracting EUR4.5bn of demand. The EUR3bn February 2015 issue has since tightened by over 30bp to 9bp over mid-swaps according to Tradeweb.

The huge injection of liquidity into the European banking system by the European Central Bank at the end of December, and again at the end of February, has contributed to more favourable market conditions for issuers.