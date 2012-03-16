LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility will take its first stab at selling ultra long-bonds as early as next week in a crucial test of investors' appetite for Europe's rescue fund.

The EFSF is contemplating a three-pronged debt sale consisting of a EUR1-1.5bn 20 to 30-year bond, a five-year benchmark issue and a EUR2bn six-month bill sale - a rare attempt by a public sector issuer - especially one that still faces a cautious investor base due its shifting size and shape.

There is no official mandate for the syndicated deals, but BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and DZ Bank have been asked to arrange an investor conference call at 10:00 CET on Monday for investors to put questions to EFSF's chief executive Klaus Regling and CFO Christophe Frankel.

"It depends on the general reception of investors on the call whether a capital markets transaction will follow, but if it does, you can expect something in the first half of next week," one banking source familiar with the situation said.

Two other banking sources said the issuer was earmarking the five-year bond for Thursday while the six-month bill has officially been slated for Tuesday.

One syndicate official described the three-prong approach as quite a leap for the issuer.

A five-year bond in itself was enough of a challenge, the official said, particularly after the issuer's longest dated bond to date - a 10-year 3.5% EUR3bn deal - struggled to get over the line in November.

But bond markets have staged a major comeback since then, creating the best conditions for borrowers in months, and the EFSF's last syndicated issue - a EUR3bn, three-year deal in January - has tightened in secondary markets.

"There is a price for everything and this is definitely the market for doing something like this, especially now that the Greek PSI is out of the way," one SSA origination banker said.

"But from an investor point of view, they will want to know how much supply is coming from the EFSF and whether the EFSF is sure about that. The evolution of the credit has most concerned investors, and no-one wants to be a hero by having to explain further down the line why they bought something they were unsure about when there was so much else for the picking."

The size of the EFSF funding needs, however, is likely to remain uncertain until at least the end of March.

The EFSF has already committed EUR192bn to bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal out of its EUR440bn lending power. The EFSF will contribute EUR109.1bn to the second Greek bailout over the next four years, while the IMF will contribute EUR28bn.

FLEXIBLE APPROACH

The EFSF has so far taken a more cautious approach to fund raising this year, sticking to regular three- and six-month bill sales, and just one syndicated deal in the three-year sector.

The EUR3bn February 2015 bond came in a difficult market backdrop in January, as Italian 10-year yields jumped back above 7% and Spanish yields widened 20bp to 5.6%, but still managed to price at the tight end of guidance at mid-swaps plus 40bp.

It has since tightened to 5.5bp over mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb.

The proceeds of the new bonds are expected to be disbursed to Greece and Ireland, a source close to the EFSF said.

"One consequence of our diversified strategy is that funds raised are no longer attributed to a particular country," the source said.

"The funds are pooled and then disbursed to programme countries. Due to this, we have introduced a new pricing structure with a short-term rate and a long-term rate applying to all countries."

PRICING POINTS

What is also expected to work in the issuer's favour is a raft of other bonds sold recently targeting long-term cash, that at the very least, will provide useful pricing points.

The European Union raised EUR3bn from its first-ever 30-year issue in January, which priced at mid-swaps plus 125bp but has seen tightened to 87bp over. It followed that up with a 20-year bond of the same size earlier this month which printed at mid-swaps plus 78bp.

Sovereigns have also been active in the longer-dated space. Belgium and Holland raised EUR4bn and EUR4.1559bn respectively from 20-year deals this month, and Austria went even further with a EUR2bn 50-year bond in January, priced just a week after it lost its coveted Triple A rating from S&P.

DCM bankers predicted that the EFSF would have to pay a steep concession.

The EFSF's longest dated February 2022 bond is currently bid at 84bp over asset-swaps, which is about 40bp back from the EU's two bonds maturing in 2021, and 30bp back from the April 2022 OAT, according to Tradeweb.

Assuming a 40bp premium to that 30-year EU deal, and 25-year mid-swaps at around 2.78%, the new long-dated EFSF deal would have to come with a spread of at least 125bp over mid-swaps, one banker said.

"Investors are not going to be arguing over basis points at these kind of levels. They're going to be asking for a least a 4% coupon," the banker added.

The 4% coupon is seen as key to get French investors on board who have been key to the success of long-dated deals from the likes of the EIB and Belgium. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, Editing by Helene Durand)