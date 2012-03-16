LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - The European Financial
Stability Facility will take its first stab at selling ultra
long-bonds as early as next week in a crucial test of investors'
appetite for Europe's rescue fund.
The EFSF is contemplating a three-pronged debt sale
consisting of a EUR1-1.5bn 20 to 30-year bond, a five-year
benchmark issue and a EUR2bn six-month bill sale - a rare
attempt by a public sector issuer - especially one that still
faces a cautious investor base due its shifting size and shape.
There is no official mandate for the syndicated deals, but
BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and DZ Bank have been asked to arrange
an investor conference call at 10:00 CET on Monday for investors
to put questions to EFSF's chief executive Klaus Regling and CFO
Christophe Frankel.
"It depends on the general reception of investors on the
call whether a capital markets transaction will follow, but if
it does, you can expect something in the first half of next
week," one banking source familiar with the situation said.
Two other banking sources said the issuer was earmarking the
five-year bond for Thursday while the six-month bill has
officially been slated for Tuesday.
One syndicate official described the three-prong approach as
quite a leap for the issuer.
A five-year bond in itself was enough of a challenge, the
official said, particularly after the issuer's longest dated
bond to date - a 10-year 3.5% EUR3bn deal - struggled to get
over the line in November.
But bond markets have staged a major comeback since then,
creating the best conditions for borrowers in months, and the
EFSF's last syndicated issue - a EUR3bn, three-year deal in
January - has tightened in secondary markets.
"There is a price for everything and this is definitely the
market for doing something like this, especially now that the
Greek PSI is out of the way," one SSA origination banker said.
"But from an investor point of view, they will want to know
how much supply is coming from the EFSF and whether the EFSF is
sure about that. The evolution of the credit has most concerned
investors, and no-one wants to be a hero by having to explain
further down the line why they bought something they were unsure
about when there was so much else for the picking."
The size of the EFSF funding needs, however, is likely to
remain uncertain until at least the end of March.
The EFSF has already committed EUR192bn to bailouts for
Greece, Ireland and Portugal out of its EUR440bn lending power.
The EFSF will contribute EUR109.1bn to the second Greek bailout
over the next four years, while the IMF will contribute EUR28bn.
FLEXIBLE APPROACH
The EFSF has so far taken a more cautious approach to fund
raising this year, sticking to regular three- and six-month bill
sales, and just one syndicated deal in the three-year sector.
The EUR3bn February 2015 bond came in a difficult market
backdrop in January, as Italian 10-year yields jumped back above
7% and Spanish yields widened 20bp to 5.6%, but still managed to
price at the tight end of guidance at mid-swaps plus 40bp.
It has since tightened to 5.5bp over mid-swaps, according to
Tradeweb.
The proceeds of the new bonds are expected to be disbursed
to Greece and Ireland, a source close to the EFSF said.
"One consequence of our diversified strategy is that funds
raised are no longer attributed to a particular country," the
source said.
"The funds are pooled and then disbursed to programme
countries. Due to this, we have introduced a new pricing
structure with a short-term rate and a long-term rate applying
to all countries."
PRICING POINTS
What is also expected to work in the issuer's favour is a
raft of other bonds sold recently targeting long-term cash, that
at the very least, will provide useful pricing points.
The European Union raised EUR3bn from its first-ever 30-year
issue in January, which priced at mid-swaps plus 125bp but has
seen tightened to 87bp over. It followed that up with a 20-year
bond of the same size earlier this month which printed at
mid-swaps plus 78bp.
Sovereigns have also been active in the longer-dated space.
Belgium and Holland raised EUR4bn and EUR4.1559bn respectively
from 20-year deals this month, and Austria went even further
with a EUR2bn 50-year bond in January, priced just a week after
it lost its coveted Triple A rating from S&P.
DCM bankers predicted that the EFSF would have to pay a
steep concession.
The EFSF's longest dated February 2022 bond is currently bid
at 84bp over asset-swaps, which is about 40bp back from the EU's
two bonds maturing in 2021, and 30bp back from the April 2022
OAT, according to Tradeweb.
Assuming a 40bp premium to that 30-year EU deal, and 25-year
mid-swaps at around 2.78%, the new long-dated EFSF deal would
have to come with a spread of at least 125bp over mid-swaps, one
banker said.
"Investors are not going to be arguing over basis points at
these kind of levels. They're going to be asking for a least a
4% coupon," the banker added.
The 4% coupon is seen as key to get French investors on
board who have been key to the success of long-dated deals from
the likes of the EIB and Belgium.
