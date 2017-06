LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (Aaa/AA+/AAA) has sent a request for proposals to selected banks for an upcoming euro benchmark bond, bank sources said on Friday.

SSA syndicate officials said the RFP gives no indication of maturity but states the issue will be benchmark-sized, meaning for a minimum of EUR3bn. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)