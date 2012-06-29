(Update to add background, detail)
By John Geddie
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility (Aaa/AA+/AAA) will issue its next euro benchmark next
week after sending a request for proposals to selected banks on
Friday, bank sources confirmed.
Banks must pitch their suggestions to the EFSF on Monday for
execution of the bond later in the week.
A bank which received the RFP confirmed that the document
gave no guideline for maturity but stated the issue will be
benchmark-sized, meaning for a minimum of EUR3bn.
Speculation that the EFSF, and its permanent successor the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), might begin to buy Italian
and Spanish bonds gained traction late on Thursday with EU
leaders agreeing to use the rescue funds to stabilise bond
markets.
