* European agency prices 30-year bond at record low coupon
* Interest on Greece bailout linked to EFSF's funding rate
* Analysts urge EFSF to pass on reduction in costs
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - The eurozone's temporary crisis
resolution mechanism has seen its long-term funding costs plunge
at time when the biggest recipient of its support, Greece, is in
the midst of tense negotiations with other eurozone nations
about its vast debt pile.
The European Financial Stability Facility on Tuesday priced
a 1.5bn 30-year bond with a coupon of 1.2%, a dramatic fall in
funding costs for the body set up in 2010, when even top rated
sovereigns were paying three times that.
"A 30-year bond helps support some of the longer-term loans
that we have disbursed," EFSF's head of funding Siegfried Ruhl
told IFR this week.
EFSF's long-term loans include those dispersed to Ireland,
Portugal and Greece. The Greek loans amount to 141.9bn maturing
at different times over a 30-year period from 2022 to 2052, and
the interest rate Greece is charged is linked to EFSF's funding
costs.
The EFSF does not disclose further details on how that
interest rate is calculated, but analysts at Societe Generale
have provided an estimate.
"The actual average lending rate from EFSF loans is linked
to the borrowing cost of the EFSF/ESM without fees and stands at
1.5% for an average maturity of 32-years," the analysts said in
a note.
But since the interest payments only kick in from 2022 -
they were deferred by 10 years in 2012 - the current low rate of
funding will not help Greece in the short term. And even in the
longer term, it is not clear if Greece will see much benefit
from the current low rates, as the EFSF's funding costs may rise
in the future as economic recovery gathers pace.
PASS THE BENEFIT
The low rate at which the EFSF is currently funding itself
has led some to suggest that the agency could pass on more of
the benefit to Greece.
"The debate at the moment is whether or not to fix the
interest rates at current levels - that is one of the things
that is being negotiated," said one analyst.
"With rates expected to rise in the coming years, fixing the
interest level now could bring some relief to Greece once the
payments kick in," he said.
Such a decision would be controversial, however.
"Fixing the interest rate right now would expose the EFSF,
and ultimately the European taxpayer, to rate risk, and I'm not
sure there is the political will for this," said an economist.
EFSF dispersed billions of euros in loans to Greece, Ireland
and Portugal as part of a bailout programme when the debt crisis
broke out in the single currency bloc.
Ireland has issued bonds at record low yields to pay off
more expensive bailout debt.
Last week, it printed a 4bn 30-year with a coupon of 2%,
part of which will go towards paying off an IMF loan that has an
interest rate of nearly 5%.
Eurogroup finance ministers are due to meet on Monday to
discuss how best to deal with the Greek debt crisis, after an
emergency summit this Wednesday week proved inconclusive.
The country has a total debt pile of 322bn, including
220bn of aid loans comprising 25.5bn from the IMF, 141.9bn
from the EFSF and 52.9bn in bilateral loans from other eurozone
nations, according to data compiled by RBC Capital Markets.
In addition to this, the ECB holds 27bn of Greek government
bonds.
Some market participants have called for the EFSF to buy out
the IMF part of the pile and to apply the same terms as the
existing EFSF loans to that portion.
"This would achieve a further smoothing of the maturity
profile and actual savings of interest payments by a not
insignificant amount. Currently, the interest payments to the
IMF represent approximately 1bn per year which equates to
approximately 0.6% of GDP," RBC analysts said.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand,
Matthew Davies and Julian Baker)