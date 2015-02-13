* European agency prices 30-year bond at record low coupon

* Interest on Greece bailout linked to EFSF's funding rate

* Analysts urge EFSF to pass on reduction in costs

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - The eurozone's temporary crisis resolution mechanism has seen its long-term funding costs plunge at time when the biggest recipient of its support, Greece, is in the midst of tense negotiations with other eurozone nations about its vast debt pile.

The European Financial Stability Facility on Tuesday priced a 1.5bn 30-year bond with a coupon of 1.2%, a dramatic fall in funding costs for the body set up in 2010, when even top rated sovereigns were paying three times that.

"A 30-year bond helps support some of the longer-term loans that we have disbursed," EFSF's head of funding Siegfried Ruhl told IFR this week.

EFSF's long-term loans include those dispersed to Ireland, Portugal and Greece. The Greek loans amount to 141.9bn maturing at different times over a 30-year period from 2022 to 2052, and the interest rate Greece is charged is linked to EFSF's funding costs.

The EFSF does not disclose further details on how that interest rate is calculated, but analysts at Societe Generale have provided an estimate.

"The actual average lending rate from EFSF loans is linked to the borrowing cost of the EFSF/ESM without fees and stands at 1.5% for an average maturity of 32-years," the analysts said in a note.

But since the interest payments only kick in from 2022 - they were deferred by 10 years in 2012 - the current low rate of funding will not help Greece in the short term. And even in the longer term, it is not clear if Greece will see much benefit from the current low rates, as the EFSF's funding costs may rise in the future as economic recovery gathers pace.

PASS THE BENEFIT

The low rate at which the EFSF is currently funding itself has led some to suggest that the agency could pass on more of the benefit to Greece.

"The debate at the moment is whether or not to fix the interest rates at current levels - that is one of the things that is being negotiated," said one analyst.

"With rates expected to rise in the coming years, fixing the interest level now could bring some relief to Greece once the payments kick in," he said.

Such a decision would be controversial, however.

"Fixing the interest rate right now would expose the EFSF, and ultimately the European taxpayer, to rate risk, and I'm not sure there is the political will for this," said an economist.

EFSF dispersed billions of euros in loans to Greece, Ireland and Portugal as part of a bailout programme when the debt crisis broke out in the single currency bloc.

Ireland has issued bonds at record low yields to pay off more expensive bailout debt.

Last week, it printed a 4bn 30-year with a coupon of 2%, part of which will go towards paying off an IMF loan that has an interest rate of nearly 5%.

Eurogroup finance ministers are due to meet on Monday to discuss how best to deal with the Greek debt crisis, after an emergency summit this Wednesday week proved inconclusive.

The country has a total debt pile of 322bn, including 220bn of aid loans comprising 25.5bn from the IMF, 141.9bn from the EFSF and 52.9bn in bilateral loans from other eurozone nations, according to data compiled by RBC Capital Markets.

In addition to this, the ECB holds 27bn of Greek government bonds.

Some market participants have called for the EFSF to buy out the IMF part of the pile and to apply the same terms as the existing EFSF loans to that portion.

"This would achieve a further smoothing of the maturity profile and actual savings of interest payments by a not insignificant amount. Currently, the interest payments to the IMF represent approximately 1bn per year which equates to approximately 0.6% of GDP," RBC analysts said. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Matthew Davies and Julian Baker)