* Bond deal readied as Greece continues debt negotiations
* EFSF guarantee looks solid but still untested, say bankers
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility has launched a bond transaction at a time when its
largest debtor, Greece, is at a key stage of bailout
negotiations that could decide whether or not it defaults on its
debt.
Out of the 300bn-plus of Greek government debt, 141.9bn is
owed to the EFSF, Europe's crisis management mechanism,
according to RBC Capital Markets research.
Despite this, investors so far appear confident that even a
Greek default would not necessarily affect EFSF bondholders,
because of the sovereign guarantees in place.
Greece's short-dated 3.375% July 2017 bond was yielding
28.50% at a cash price of 62 on Monday morning; but a similar
tenor for EFSF - a 0.75% June 2017 note - is currently trading
at a negative yield of -0.1%, according to Tradeweb.
This bodes well for the EFSF, which today set initial price
thoughts of 21bp area below mid-swaps on a new 10-year euro
benchmark transaction.
However, some market participants are a bit more cautious
and said a Greek default would take us into unexplored territory
in testing the EFSF's guarantee system, even if it looks solid
on paper.
"Looking at the documentation and the guarantee structure of
EFSF, everything should work out fine for the investors - but a
theoretical Greek default does mean we are in untested ground to
an extent. It would be the first Greece default where the worst
hit creditors are public sector rather than private sector
bodies or institutions," Michael Spies, SSA and covered bond
analyst at Citigroup, told IFR.
"From a theoretical point of view, the guarantee structure
looks rock solid, but the integrity of the guarantors'
commitment is key," he said.
Two syndicate officials covering public sector debt
expressed their surprise that investors seem to consider the
events in Greece a complete irrelevance.
"Don't get me wrong, I think a Greek default in itself is
unlikely, and an EFSF default even more so. But at the same
time, I would expect there to be at least some effect given the
EFSF is Greece's largest creditor," said one.
SOLID-LOOKING STRUCTURE
Unlike the ESM, the EFSF is not backed by paid-in capital
from its member states. However, it is guaranteed by 14 of the
European Monetary Union countries on a pari passu basis.
Ireland, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus stepped out in recent
years, while Estonia stepped in.
If one guarantor does not respect its obligations, others
could be called in to cover the shortfall; hence a sovereign
borrower default does not necessarily entail an event of default
on an EFSF bond, according to Citigroup.
Apart from the apparent strength of this system, EFSF is
also one of the supranationals on the European Central Bank's
list of issuers eligible for purchase under quantitative easing.
"This in itself is enough to dampen any volatility," said
one economist.
Greece is on Monday scheduled to submit a set of structural
reform proposals to the EU that, if accepted, would pave the way
for successful bailout negotiations and unlock 7.2bn of funds
for debt repayments.
If the negotiations drag on, there are concerns that Greece
may not have the funds to meet 980m of obligations to the IMF,
another key creditor, in the month of May.
Sentiment plunged last Thursday on reports that Greece had
unofficially requested the IMF to grant a grace period on
repayments due in May, and was answered in the negative.
Greek officials denied this but IMF chief, Christine
Lagarde, confirmed that she explained to the Greek finance
minister the reasons why the IMF would have turned down an
official request.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Philip Wright and
Anil Mayre)