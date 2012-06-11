(Recasts, add details on size of Spain's guarantee, context on banker comment)

By John Geddie

LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - Spain is expected to remain a guarantor of the European Financial Stability Facility after it receives a proposed credit line to recapitalise its ailing banks, a source familiar with discussions at the EFSF said.

Ireland, Portugal and Greece all stepped down as guarantors of the eurozone rescue fund after they were bailed out. However, the size of their commitments were small in comparison to Spain's.

According to an EFSF presentation dated May 29, Spain is the fourth-largest provider of guarantees at 12.75% behind Germany ay 29.07%, France at 21.83% and Italy at 19.18%. Its portion of paid-in capital stands at EUR92,544m, also behind Germany, France and Italy - and almost double that of the Netherlands.

The proposed credit line relates only to Spain's banking sector recapitalisation and will not remove the sovereign from the credit market. This is very different to the previous bailouts, in which the official sector committed to directly financing the trio for three years.

The Spanish funding will be routed through the sovereign to banks via the Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB).

The statement from the Eurogroup after Saturday's announcement was that financial assistance would be provided by the EFSF and/or the European Stability Mechanism, a permanent funding vehicle which comes into force next month.

Earlier on Monday, banking sources told IFR they thought Spain would have to drop out as an EFSF guarantor once it makes a formal request for funding, which is expected to happen by the next Eurogroup meeting on June 21.

CAUGHT BY SURPRISE

The EFSF is still considering submissions from banks on an upcoming euro benchmark, after it sent a request for proposals (RFP) early last week. Banking sources expect that deal to come to market this week.

One senior capital markets banker said that having Spain as a guarantor would directly affect investor perception of the EFSF's absolute credit risk and potentially hamper future issuance.

The banker said it would be prudent for EFSF to delay new issuance until Spain makes a formal request for aid.

"Spain perhaps caught them by surprise in the timing of this request, because technically speaking they don't know the extent of it until the stress tests are out in the next 15 days," the banker said.

"EFSF is a pass-through vehicle, it doesn't have absolute funding targets. It can't say that if I don't like where my spreads are now, wait six months till my spreads perform," he said.

However, the EFSF was given more flexibility this year in its access to the bond market and is able to raise money in advance of when it has to pay out.

Bank trading desks had already began to sell existing EFSF paper, moving it one or two basis points wider on brokers' screens on Monday morning, sources confirmed.

According to TradeWeb, an electronic bond trading platform, at 1315 GMT, all EFSF's outstanding bonds had widened marginally - some only by 0.2bps, and the most at 1.1bp. (Reporting By John Geddie, additional reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers, Marc Carnegie)