LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility on Tuesday opened books on a new five-year
euro-denominated bond at an initial spread of mid-swaps plus
10-12bp, for pricing later in the day.
Shortly after 0810GMT, a banker on the deal confirmed that
indications of interest for the bond, that remains
part-guaranteed by bailed-out Cyprus, had already reached
EUR4bn.
The euro rescue fund, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, said in an emailed
statement on Monday that it has received a request from Cyprus
to step out as a guarantor, but added that this required the
approval of the remaining guarantors, who are not set to meet
until April 25.
BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International and HSBC are acting
as bookrunners on the transaction, which is slated to be
benchmark in size.
The EFSF has raised EUR17bn in the year to date, via three-,
five- and seven-year benchmark issues and taps of three-, 10-
and 25-year bonds.
It has a funding programme of EUR58bn in 2013, with a Q2
funding target of EUR16.5bn.
