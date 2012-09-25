LONDON, Sept 25 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) are currently holding a call with investors to update them about how the two eurozone rescue funds will operate, banking sources said on Tuesday.

The call with investors began at 0900GMT and is being held by ESM chief Klaus Regling, and Christophe Frankel, the EFSF's chief financial officer, one of the sources said.

The EFSF was not immediately available to comment.

The ESM, Europe's new rescue fund, is expected to become operational next month and will build up to its full lending capacity of EUR500bn over the coming years.

Germany on Monday played down talk that the ESM could be leveraged four-fold to EUR2 trillion but acknowledged discussions were under way in Brussels on giving the ESM certain instruments to lure private investors.

Late last year, euro zone governments opened several leveraging options to the ESM's predecessor, the EFSF. They are now looking into doing the same for the ESM, although euro zone member Finland is resisting. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison and John Geddie, IFR Markets; Editing by Helene Durand)