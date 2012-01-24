BRUSSELS Jan 24 Investors have pledged to invest 60 billion euros alongside the euro zone's EFSF temporary bailout fund in euro zone bonds under a co-investment fund scheme, the EFSF's Chief Executive Officer Klaus Regling said.

Under the scheme, the 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) would absorb the first potential loss up to a certain amount on an investment made by private investors in euro zone debt.

"We have received a good positive feedback on this option from investors outside Europe and a first wave of commitments amounting to about 60 billion euros, we have obtained that," Regling told a news conference.

"Therefore I am confident that the scheme when needed can be launched and will attract substantial funds," he said.

Regling said investor interest in the other leveraging scheme of the EFSF, under which the fund would issue an insurance certificate for a percentage of the value of newly issued bonds of a euro zone sovereign, was also successful.

"We have heard from investors that there is great interest in using this option," Regling said, adding it would be available by the end of January.

He said a rating downgrade of the EFSF by Standard & Poor's agency earlier this month did not reduce the fund's ability to leverage its resources. It did not reduce the EFSF's lending capacity either, he said.

"The market reaction to the downgrade by S&P has been limited... The fact that the downgrade to AA+ happened by only one rating agency means it will not reduce the EFSF lending capacity of overall 440 billion euros, and that means the EFSF has sufficient means to fulfil its commitments on the current and future potential adjustment programmes, until the ESM becomes operation in July this year," Regling said.