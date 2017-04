Nov 19 eFuture Information Technology Inc : * Announces unaudited third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02 * Q3 loss per share $0.06 * Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to RMB 40.5 million * Expects total revenue for Q4 to be in range of $12.6 million to $13.6 million * Q4 adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $1.3 million $2.0 million * Says Q3 revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $6.6 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage