DUBAI Nov 22 State-owned Emirates Global
Aluminium (EGA), one of the largest aluminium firms in the
world, has picked seven banks to raise a $4.9 billion loan to
refinance debt taken on for some of its projects, sources aware
of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
EGA, created by the merger of two state-owned aluminium
companies Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) and Abu Dhabi's Emirates
Aluminium (Emal), is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund
Mubadala and the state company which holds Dubai's
most high-profile assets, Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).
The company has mandated BNP Paribas, Citi, Dubai Islamic
Bank, Emirates NBD, ING, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Natixis
to arrange the loan. Marketing to other banks is expected be
start as early as this week, the sources said on condition of
anonymity as the information is not public.
A spokeswoman for EGA said a statement would be released to
the media in coming days. She made no further comment.
The company is seeking funds with a lifespan between 12 and
14 years to refinance loans taken for the Emal projects and is
planning to consolidate existing debt into a single loan at
improved costs, sources told Reuters last month.
Given the projects have been operational, they now have
financial track records which banks can use to base their
lending decisions against -- meaning the new debt should be
priced at a much cheaper rate than the original project finance
which had included risks relating to construction and getting
the scheme up and running.
EGA produces 2.4 million tonnes of the metal per annum,
which makes it among the top five largest primary aluminium
producers in the world. It also owns Guinea Alumina Corporation,
a bauxite mine and alumina refinery project in west Africa.
