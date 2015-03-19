March 19 Emerging Global Advisors, a New
York-based provider of exchange-traded funds that invest in
developing countries, is looking to sell a minority stake in its
business, four sources familiar with the situation told Reuters
this week.
The firm, which has 11 exchange-traded funds with $1.75
billion in assets, is looking to sell a 25 percent stake, said
one of the sources, all of whom wished to remain anonymous
because they are not permitted to speak to the media. They said
they did not know the price tag the firm was seeking.
A spokesman for Emerging Global Advisors declined to
comment.
Emerging Global Advisors is hoping to find a partner that is
a strategic investor, which can provide it with greater
distribution opportunities than a private equity firm, source
said.
The $2 trillion U.S. exchange traded fund market has seen a
pickup in merger and acquisition activity in the past several
months as traditional asset managers are facing shrinking
margins from their traditional businesses and are under
increasing pressure to offer ETFs.
In December, Janus Capital Group completed its
acquisition of ETF provider VelocityShares.
That same month, New York Life Insurance
announced a deal to acquire a Rye Brook, New York-based IndexIQ.
