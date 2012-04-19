WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is planning to vote on Thursday on whether
or not to charge credit-rating firm Egan-Jones with making
intentional misstatements to regulators when applying to be a
"nationally recognized" rating agency, people familiar with the
matter said.
The possible charges, which would require a majority
commission vote, pertain to issues such as misrepresenting the
firm's rating experience, conflict-of-interest policy issues,
and a failure to keep certain books and records, the people
said.
Egan-Jones is the smallest U.S.-recognized credit rating
firm and it has the fewest analysts on staff compared with its
competitors, according to a 2011 SEC report.
Egan-Jones has been faster than the big-three ratings
agencies in downgrading some developed countries in the wake of
the global financial crisis.
An attorney for Egan-Jones said he would be "greatly
disappointed" if the SEC took enforcement action.
Egan-Jones President Sean Egan did not immediately return a
call for comment.