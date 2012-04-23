By Daniel Bases and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 23 A U.S. Securities and
Exchange investigation of credit ratings agency Egan-Jones will
not affect the independence of the company's ratings, founder
Sean Egan said on Monday.
"Our job is to get back to work and focus on providing
timely, accurate ratings and research. This will not have any
effect on the firm's independence or our commitment to call
credit quality as we see it, regardless of issuer," Egan said.
U.S. securities regulators are expected to file
administrative charges against Egan-Jones sometime this week.
The SEC alleges the firm made material misstatements in a 2008
regulatory application, the company's lawyer confirmed last
week.
"We vehemently disagree for a whole host of reasons and will
contest these claims," Egan said in a conference call with
reporters, who were prohibited from asking questions directly.
Instead, Egan spoke for less than 10 minutes answering
emailed questions.
He said the SEC's action has to do with the firm's
designation as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating
Organization (NRSRO) for sovereign and structured financial
product ratings.
"The application was reviewed and accepted by the SEC. We
have updated that filing annually, each year, after 2008. The
SEC is only questioning our initial filing in 2008 for sovereign
and structured ratings, and they started questioning that
probably in early 2011 or late 2010," Egan said.
Egan-Jones is among the smallest U.S.-recognized credit
rating firms in an industry dominated by Moody's Corp,
McGraw-Hill Cos Inc's Standard & Poor's and Fimalac SA's
Fitch.
A 2011 SEC report said the firm only had five analysts and
analyst supervisors on staff, compared with ratings company S&P,
which had 1,345 analysts on staff.
In January, Bill Hassiepen, vice president and senior
analyst at the Haverford, Pennsylvania-based firm told Reuters
that Egan-Jones had about 15 people working on both sovereign
and corporate ratings, globally.
Egan addressed concerns about staffing in his call.
"The SEC has not provided clear guidance and the counting of
analysts which causes us to adopt a very conservative approach
to interpreting the NRSRO form. We are well staffed to not only
service our existing clients, but to grow and to continue
issuing timely, accurate ratings," he said.
The SEC's decision last week to file charges came after
commissioners voted in a closed-door meeting.
The issues include allegedly misrepresenting the firm's
rating experience, conflict-of-interest policy issues and a
failure to keep certain books and records, people familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
Egan said the firm has spent "significant resources" on
compliance and improving its systems in many areas.
"We can say that as a percentage of revenues, we have far
outspent the other firms on compliance. It has gotten to the
point that the SEC's compliance demands about matters which do
not affect the quality or accuracy of our ratings at all are
very burdensome," he added.