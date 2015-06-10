BANGKOK, June 10 State-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) kicked off on Wednesday the domestic roadshow for an initial public offering (IPO) of a 20 billion baht ($595 million) power plant fund with 8.5 percent yield, the adviser to the issue said.

EGAT, Thailand's largest power producer, will be the first state-run enterprise to hit the capital markets since a military coup last year, and its outcome could propel other state companies to follow suit, analysts said.

"The yield for the first year will be about 8.5 percent and it should stay around 8 percent in the following years," Artapong Porndhiti, executive vice president for investment banking at Siam Commercial Bank, the adviser to the IPO, told reporters.

Government benchmark bond yields are at 4-5 percent.

Several local institutional investors have showed strong interest in the fund given falling domestic interest rates, Chawinda Harnrattanakul, managing director of fund manager KTAM Asset Management said.

The utility will offer up to 2.085 billion unit trusts at 10 baht each during June 22-26, to raise up to 20.85 billion baht from the IPO, according to its filing.

EGAT will hold 25 percent stake in the infrastructure fund with the rest offered to general and institutional investors. The fund is expected to start trading on the Thai stock exchange on July 13.

EGAT Governor Soonchai Kumnoonsate has said the proceeds from the IPO would be used to finance transmission lines and construct a new power plant as the utility aims to spend more than 40 billion baht during 2015-2016.

($1 = 33.6400 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)