EXCLUSIVE-Rosneft, partners to invest over $8 bln in Russia's offshore energy sector
* Sanctions hinder work with Western firms (Adds analyst comment)
BANGKOK Nov 21 Thailand's Electricity Generating Pcl :
* Plans to boost capacity at its Quezon power plant in the Philippines as part of regional expansion, President Sahust Pratuknukul said in a statement
* Says aims to achieve its profit target of at least 5-6 billion baht ($161-193 million) a year during 2011-2015
* Plans to expand foreign investments especially outside Southeast Asia to tap opportunity for growth in revenue and output
* Last week, EGCO said it had submitted a bid for a stake in GS Power, a subsidiary of South Korea's GS Caltex, as part of an expansion drive. ($1 = 31.03 Baht) (Reporting by Mananphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Sanctions hinder work with Western firms (Adds analyst comment)
* OPEC says its oil output up 336,000 bpd at 32.14 mln bpd in May