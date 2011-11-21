* Study plan to raise Quezon power plant capacity by 500 MW

BANGKOK, Nov 21 Thailand's second-largest private power producer, Electricity Generating Pcl, plans to more than double capacity at its Quezon power plant in the Philippines as part of a regional expansion, it said on Monday.

EGCO plans to spend about 6 billion baht ($193 million) a year during 2012-2014, mostly to acquire both domestic and foreign power plants to help offset declining revenue from its two local plants, President Sahust Pratuknukul said reporters.

"We are studying a plan to boost capacity of Quezon power plant by another 500 megawatts," Sahust said adding revenue contract from its Rayong power plant will expire in 2014 and its Khanom power plant in 2016.

In late 2010, EGCO spent $215 million to double its stake in Quezon Power (Philippine) Ltd Co to 52.125 percent through its subsidiary in the Netherlands, New Growth B.V.

Quezon Power operates a 460-megawatt coal-fired power plant, a 31 km, 230-kilovolt double circuit transmission and some related facilities in Quezon province in the Philippines.

EGCO also confirmed that it was in talks with the Philippines' Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc and Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corp for a possible partnership in a 200-megawatt power project.

"We have been studying this project with Alsons for some time," he said without giving more details.

EGCO, which has cash of about 6.2 billion baht a year, was among 10 bidders that have shown interest in buying a stake in GS Power, a subsidiary of South Korea's GS Caltex.

Sahust said he expected GS Power would announce the name of winner by the end of November or early December.

Facing limited growth at home, EGCO has been seeking opportunities to buy stakes in power plants in Southeast Asian countries to boost capacity and earnings growth.

EGCO, which is about 12 percent owned each by Tokyo Electric Power Co and Mitsubishi Corp, has recently changed its investment policy and is looking to buy assets outside Southeast Asia.

"We want to expand foreign investments especially outside Southeast Asia to tap opportunity for growth in revenue and output," Sahust said adding EGCO is working on two to three acquisition deals.

The company aimed to achieve its profit target of at least 5-6 billion baht ($161-193 million) a year during 2011-2015 and planned to pay a dividend ot 5.25 baht a share on its 2011 performance, equal to last year's.

"We plan to pay dividend at the same rate with last year although our nine-month profit dropped this year," he said.

EGCO reported a 31 percent decline in its third quarter net profit of 1.54 billion baht, mainly due to lower profit from its Nam Theun 2 power project in Laos. Sahust expected fourth-quarter net profit and revenue to be lower than the previous quarter.

The company also planned to delay the commercial run of its solar power plant at Lopburi to December from November.

It has interests in 14 power plants in Thailand, Laos and the Philippines with a combined capacity of about 4,417 MW and accounts for about 12 percent of Thailand's generating capacity.

EGCO shares fell 0.9 percent on Monday, while the broader index was 1.9 percent lower. ($1 = 31.03 Baht) (Reporting by Mananphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)