Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
BANGKOK Feb 22 Thailand's Electricitiy Generating Pcl (EGCO) :
* Aims for 2012 net profit of at least 5 billion baht ($162.8 million), the company said in a statement
* To spend more than 10 billion baht on investments and overseas mergers in 2012
($1 = 30.72 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.