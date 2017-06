BANGKOK Feb 27 Thailand's Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO) :

* Expects to conclude purchase of a 500-MW coal-fired power plant either in the Philippines or Indonesia late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter, President Sahust Pratuknukul told reportersU

* The company said last week it would spend more than 10 billion baht on investments and overseas mergers this year. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by; Ploy Ten Kate)