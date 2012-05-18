BANGKOK May 18 Electricity Generating Pcl
(EGCO):
* Doubles its 2012 investment budget to 20 billion baht,
mostly for acquisitions, President Sahust Pratuknukul told
reporters
* Expects 2012 net profit to exceed 5 billion baht ($159
million), higher than last year's 4.99 billion baht
* Aims to conclude talks to buy a coal mine in Indonesia
later this year
* Earlier this week, the company said it planned to spend
$375 million to buy an additional 45.875 percent stake in
Quezon power plant in the Philippines
($1 = 31.4400 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)