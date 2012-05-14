BANGKOK May 14 Thailand's second-largest
private power producer, Electricity Generating Pcl
(EGCO), said on Monday it would spend $375 million to buy an
additional 45.875 percent stake in Quezon power plant in the
Philippines.
The transaction, expected to be completed in the second
quarter, will raise EGCO's holding in Quezon Power to 98
percent. Quezon owns and operates a 503 MW coal-fired power
plan.
The deal would also include a 100 percent stake in InterGen
Management Services (Philippines) Ltd, which provides project
management and administrative services to Quezon Power, EGCO
said in a statement to the stock exchange.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)