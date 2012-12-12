AMSTERDAM Dec 12 Dutch private equity firm
Egeria Capital Management has raised 600 million euros ($780
million) for a new fund focused on buy-out opportunities among
mid-sized companies.
Amsterdam-based Egeria, which has about 1 billion euros
under management, typically seeks controlling stakes in
mid-market Dutch companies or firms with a strong Dutch link and
an enterprise value of 50-250 million euros.
"Despite a continuing difficult global economic environment,
we continue to see attractive opportunities in the Dutch
mid-market," Egeria partner Caroline Huyskes said on Wednesday.
Egeria's investments include stakes in NRC Media, publisher
of the daily newspaper NRC Handelsblad, as well as in Dutch beer
supplier United Dutch Breweries, and in Sif, which supplies
steel structures to the offshore oil, gas and wind industries.
Past investments include Budget Rent-a-Car and Vestas Wind
Systems, which was subsequently listed in Copenhagen.
Egeria said it looked for investments of 25-90 million euros
in firms with "a leading market position, growing and
predictable cash flows, and where the team identifies
significant potential to add value, accelerate growth and double
EBITDA (core earnings)".
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Dan Lalor)