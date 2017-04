July 9 Essar Global Fund Limited (EGFL):

* Essar announces the sale of Aegis' operations in the USA, the Philippines and Costa Rica to Teleperformance

* AGC Holdings Limited, a wholly owned portfolio company of Essar Global Fund Limited has entered into a definitive agreement with Teleperformance to sell Aegis USA Inc

* Consideration for transaction is $610 million

* Transaction is expected to close during Q3 of 2014

* Transaction is not subject to a financing condition