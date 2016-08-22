For millions of Chinese with rare diseases, some relief in sight
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
NAIROBI Aug 22 Kenya's Equity Group Holdings said on Monday its first half 2016 pretax profit rose to 14.23 billion shillings ($140.50 million)from 12.10 billion shillings in the same period a year ago, helped by higher net interest income.
Chief executive officer James Mwangi told an investor briefing that net interest income rose 37 percent to 21.2 billion shillings. ($1 = 101.2800 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Elias Biryabarema)
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. fund investors pivoted from domestic stocks to bonds and international equities during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, amid upheaval for the Trump administration and fears that Washington will not enact market-boosting policies. Investors pulled $6 billion from domestic-focused stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, a third straight week of o