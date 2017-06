NAIROBI May 25 Kenya's Equity Group Holdings said on Thursday its pretax profit fell 5 percent to 6.9 billion Kenyan shillings ($66.87 million) in the first quarter from 7.3 billion a year earlier.

Kenya's Equity Group Holdings, the country's second largest bank by assets, reported a 15 percent drop in net interest income to 8.9 billion shillings, CEO James Mwangi told an investor briefing.

($1 = 103.1800 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)