* Domestic sales fall on price cuts, but CIS sales dynamic

BUDAPEST, Aug 6 Hungarian drugmaker Egis posted a 121 percent rise in quarterly net profit year-on-year as rising exports offset a fall in domestic sales revenues following regulatory changes.

Net profit of 5.11 billion forints ($23 million) for the third quarter of April to June trailed a forecast of 5.17 billion in a poll by business news portal portfolio.hu.

The surge in net profit was partly due to an earlier downward revision of Egis's base period figure on a one-off item. Excluding this, the annual rise was 23 percent, the company said on Monday.

Domestic sales fell 17 percent in annual terms to 7.74 billion forints after a government decision to curb state spending on drug subsidies forced down Egis's prices.

"Regulation continued to create burdensome conditions. The manufacturer's price of generic pharmaceuticals has further decreased," the company said in its earnings report.

Egis's consolidated exports rose by 17 percent to 26.93 billion forints, mainly due to growth in sales to the states of the former Soviet Union (CIS).

Sales costs rose 5.2 percent.

In euro terms, sales to Russia and other CIS states were up 13 percent year-on-year, the company said.

The company's total sales revenues at 34.67 billion forints were 7.1 percent higher in annual terms. ($1 = 222.3476 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by David Cowell)