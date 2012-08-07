* Sees further revenue fall in Hungary due to govt measures
* Russia, CIS sales seen 8-12 pct higher
* Shares down 1 pct, underperform wider market
(Adds detail, share price)
BUDAPEST, Aug 7 Hungarian drugmaker Egis
expects revenues to rise by 4-6 percent at constant
currencies in the year to October 2013 as strong growth in the
Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Russia offsets
falling sales at home.
"It is hard to predict revenue growth for next (fiscal) year
in forints because you would have to have the philosophers'
stone to know where the exchange rates will be, but on a
constant currency basis we expect 4-6 percent expansion
reachable," chief financial officer Csaba Poroszlai told a news
conference on Tuesday.
On Monday, Egis posted a 121 percent rise in quarterly net
profit year-on-year as rising exports offset a fall in domestic
revenues following regulatory changes.
Poroszlai said Hungary was likely to remain a tough market
in the next financial year due to government measures aimed at
lowering state spending on drug subsidies.
"The situation in the Hungarian market is very dramatic. The
entire market is shrinking but generic drug makers suffer most
from the (government) measures, which puts the biggest burden on
domestic producers," he said.
Egis expects its revenues to fall by 5-10 percent next year
in Hungary, making its domestic market one of the weakest
performers, Poroszlai said.
In the CIS and Russia, its biggest market, Egis expects
revenues to rise by 8-12 percent next year in euro terms.
In Eastern Europe Egis sees revenues rising by 3-6 percent
next year, while finished product exports are seen rising by
5-10 percent in euro terms, Poroszlai said.
At 0853 GMT, Egis shares traded 1 percent lower at 16,290
forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, underperforming the blue
chip index, which dropped 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)