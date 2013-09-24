BRIEF-Center Laboratories announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 1.0 for every one share
BUDAPEST, Sept 24 French drugmaker Servier has made a voluntary public purchase offer to buy all outstanding shares in Hungarian pharmaceuticals maker Egis at 28,000 forints ($130) per share, Egis said in a statement on Tuesday.
Egis said that Servier's wholly-owned unit Arts et Techniques du Progres currently holds 51 percent of Egis shares.
Egis will hold a board meeting to discuss the offer.
Egis shares closed at 21,050 forints on Monday according to Reuters data. The Budapest bourse had earlier in the day suspended trading in the company's shares pending an extraordinary announcement from the company.
($1 = 221.61 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 1.0 for every one share
* Says it revises the issue price of the 10 million new shares is T$22 per share
LONDON, March 30 GlaxoSmithKline's new CEO Emma Walmsley, who takes over on April 1, has won a short-term reprieve from the threat of generic Advair with a delay in U.S. approval for Mylan's copy of the blockbuster lung inhaler.