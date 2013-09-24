BRIEF-Universal Vision Biotechnology revises new share issue price is T$22 per share
* Says it revises the issue price of the 10 million new shares is T$22 per share
BUDAPEST, Sept 24 Hungary's stock exchange ended a suspension of trading in the shares of drug maker Egis as of 1512 GMT on Tuesday, it said in a statement on its www.bse.hu website.
The bourse also said it had widened the bid/offer price range of Egis shares to +/-50 percent for the Wednesday trading session.
French drugmaker Servier has offered to buy the shares in Egis it does not already own in a deal worth 107 billion forints ($482.83 million).
Egis shares finished trade at 21,050 forints on Monday and were suspended for the entire Tuesday session. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
LONDON, March 30 GlaxoSmithKline's new CEO Emma Walmsley, who takes over on April 1, has won a short-term reprieve from the threat of generic Advair with a delay in U.S. approval for Mylan's copy of the blockbuster lung inhaler.
* Reported on Wednesday FY production value 50.2 million euros ($53.99 million) versus 59.3 million euros a year ago