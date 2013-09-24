BRIEF-Center Laboratories announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 1.0 for every one share
BUDAPEST, Sept 24 Trading in shares of Hungarian pharmaceuticals maker Egis has been suspended, the Budapest Stock Exchange said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bourse did not say why Egis had been suspended and did not say how long the suspension would last.
Trading on the bourse will start at 0700 GMT.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Says it revises the issue price of the 10 million new shares is T$22 per share
LONDON, March 30 GlaxoSmithKline's new CEO Emma Walmsley, who takes over on April 1, has won a short-term reprieve from the threat of generic Advair with a delay in U.S. approval for Mylan's copy of the blockbuster lung inhaler.