Nov 27 EgnsINVEST Ejendomme Tyskland A/S

* Q3 EBVAT (earnings before value adjustments and tax) profit 2.1 million Danish crowns versus 1.7 million crowns

* Q3 net sales 10.9 million crowns versus 10.4 million crowns

* Q3 operating profit 5.5 million crowns versus 5.4 million crowns

* Says keeps 2014 EBVAT guidance of 6.0-6.8 million crowns unchanged