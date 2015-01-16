(Corrects dateline to Jan 16 from Jan 15)

Jan 16 Egnsinvest Ejendomme Tyskland A/S :

* Said on Thursday that the company expects Q4 EBVAT (profit before value adjustments and tax) of about 1.4 million Danish crowns ($219,055)

* Said adjusted 2014 EBVAT outlook to 6.8-7.5 million crowns from 6.0-6.8 million crowns

* Said sees value adjustment on properties to be of about 17 million crowns at year-end

($1 = 6.3911 Danish crowns)