MILAN, March 6 Italy's biggest renewable energy group Enel Green Power plans to exit Bulgaria's market and also sell some non core waste-to-energy and co-generation assets in Spain, Canada and Portugal, EGP Chief Executive said on Tuesday.

"Bulgaria's market is too small and does not justify our presence there," EGP's Francesco Starace said in a conference call. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)