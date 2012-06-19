U.S. Air Force suspends flying ops of Lockheed's F-35 at Luke Air Base
June 9 The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it has temporarily canceled flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona.
MILAN, June 19 Enel Green Power, Italy's biggest renewable company, said on Tuesday Greece had met all its payment commitments on renewable energy plants in the country.
"Despite the difficulties, Greece has respected all its remuneration commitments on renewable plants," a spokesman for the company told Reuters.
In a statement earlier on Tuesday EGP said it had started production at four new solar power plants to take its overall installed capacity in Greece to 245 megawatts. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
June 9 The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it has temporarily canceled flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona.
LONDON, June 9 Glencore on Friday said it had bid for coal mines owned by Rio Tinto in Hunter Valley, Australia, offering $2.55 billion cash plus a coal price linked royalty, outbidding a previous offer from Yancoal.