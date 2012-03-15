* New power plant to generate 370 mln kWh a year

* New plant ups EGP capacity in Guatemala to 161 MW

MILAN, March 15 Enel Green Power has started up a new, 85 megawatt capacity hydroelectric plant in Guatemala, raising its total installed capacity in a key market of Latin America to 754 MW, Italy's biggest renewable energy group said on Thursday.

When fully operational, the new "run-of-the-river" plant, which is built without a dam or reservoir, will be able to generate 370 million kilowatt hours a year, avoiding emissions of 280,000 tonnes of CO2 each year, EGP said in a statement.

Capacity growth at EGP, which is controlled by Italy's biggest utility Enel, is keenly watched by analysts and investors.

"Palo Viejo is a clear demonstration of our ability to build power plants in Latin America, a region with major growth potential in which we already have a strong presence," EGP Chief Executive Francesco Starace said in the statement.

With Palo Viejo, EGP's fifth hydroelectric plant in Guatemala, the group has increased its installed capacity in the country to 161 MW.

EGP, which generates power from wind, sunlight, water, biomass and the earth's heat had a total capacity of 7,079 MW at the end of last year and has said it would speed up capacity growth in 2012. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by James Jukwey)