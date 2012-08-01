MILAN Aug 1 Italy's biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power posted an 8 percent fall in core earnings in the first half but still topped market expectations.

In a statement on Wednesday the company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the first six months were 807 million euros compared to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 780 million euros.

Core earnings in the same period last year had been helped by one-off items.

Enel Green Power, controlled by Italy's biggest utility Enel , said its net profit in the first six months fell 26.3 percent to 221 million euros.

Installed capacity jumped over 18 percent to 7,554 megawatts in the period as the group presses ahead with plans to reach a capacity of 9,200 MW in 2014.

The company has previously said it is planning to spend less in its core markets Italy and Spain because of stagnating power demand and unclear regulatory frameworks.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)