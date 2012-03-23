MILAN, March 23 Enel Green Power (EGP) , Italy's biggest renewable energy group, expects to raise its installed capacity by 4,500 megawatts under its 2012-2016 business plan, the company said on Friday.

EGP, controlled by Italy's biggest utility Enel, said in a slide presentation its dividend policy under the new business plan will be for a 30 percent payout, in line with existing policy.

EGP - which generates power from wind, sunlight, water, the earth's heat and biomass - had a total installed capacity of 7,079 MW at the end of last year.

EGP said it expected annual average growth of core earnings at 13 percent under the new plan.

It said it will invest 6.1 billion euros over the period. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova and Stephen Jewkes)