CAIRO A leading Egyptian activist, charged with violating a law that seeks to curtail protests, was released on bail on Monday and will have his case transferred to another court.

Alaa Abdel Fattah was a leading secular figure in the 2011 revolt that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak.

Abdel Fattah has already been convicted in absentia in June over the charges, and was given a 15-year prison sentence. The court that freed him on bail on Monday was retrying him following his arrest.

(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)