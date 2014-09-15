(Adds detail, quotes, background)
CAIRO, Sept 15 One of Egypt's most prominent
activists, Alaa Abdel Fattah, was released on bail on Monday
ahead of his re-trial on charges of violating a protest law,
triggering celebrations by dozens of supporters in the court
room.
Abdel Fattah, a leading secular figure in the 2011 revolt
that toppled Egypt's Hosni Mubarak, and other defendants facing
similar charges, were freed from a court room cage immediately
after the judge's ruling and were swamped by friends and family.
A total of 25 defendants - including Abdel Fattah - had
been sentenced to 15 years each in absentia in June for
violating a law that seeks to curtail demonstrations -
legislation branded repressive by rights groups.
Abdel Fattah and two others were later arrested, an event
which in Egyptian law prompts a re-trial in the same court.
But the judge, Mohamed Ali al-Fiki, said on Monday he would
no longer look into the case and asked that it be transferred to
another court. Fiki said he had taken the decision because a
lack of respect for the court had put him in an embarrassing
position.
The judge did not elaborate but asked the prosecution to
investigate how a family video that was unrelated to Abdel
Fattah's case had been included as evidence. The airing of the
footage at the previous hearing on Sept. 10 had caused uproar
among the defendants as it showed a private family celebration.
"Thank god for these decisions," said Khaled Ali, one of the
defence lawyers and a former presidential candidate. "The
defence had asked for the court to step aside because of an
enmity between the court and the accused."
Dozens of activists, political detainees and relatives of
the defendants had begun hunger strikes in recent weeks to
demand their release and call for an end to the protest law.
The law, passed last year, gives the interior ministry the
power to ban any public gathering of more than 10 people and has
added to fears that freedoms won during the 2011 uprising were
being rolled back.
The 15-year sentences were passed almost a year after
then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi overthrew Egypt's first
freely elected leader, Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Since Mursi's ouster, security forces have rounded up
thousands of Brotherhood supporters, and courts have sentenced
hundreds to death in mass rulings that have drawn criticism from
human rights groups and Western governments.
But Egypt's secular activists have also found themselves on
the wrong side of the new regime.
Abdel Fattah has been in and out of jail since 2011, missing
the birth of his child and the death of his father Ahmed Seif
al-Islam, one of Egypt's best-known human rights activists.
In a letter to the court during the last hearing, Abdel
Fattah asked to be freed on bail to be with his family in their
time of grief. Abdel Fattah also asked the judges to step down
and allow for a fresh trial in another court.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)