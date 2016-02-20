CAIRO Feb 20 The African Export-Import Bank
(Afreximbank) has agreed a $500 million facility with the
Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to help Egyptian importers through a
foreign currency crisis.
Egypt, which needs to import much of its food and energy,
has struggled to revive its economy since the 2011 uprising
drove away its main sources of hard currency, foreign investors
and tourists.
The Afreximbank deal, signed on Friday, will provide a trade
liquidity facility to Egyptian importers, focusing on imports
considered strategic to the Egyptian economy.
Egypt's central bank reserves dwindled from some $36 billion
before 2011 to $16.48 billion at the end of January as the
central bank helped finance imports and kept the exchange rate
artificially strong at 7.7301 pounds per dollar.
The black market rate hovered above 9 pounds per dollar on
Thursday, up from around 8.8 pounds a week earlier.
The facility from Cairo-based Afreximbank is part of a
programme approved in December and worth more than $3.5 billion,
aimed at helping member countries adjust to a collapse in
commodities prices and the impact of political violence.
Afreximbank is a multilateral organisation with a mandate to
help African countries overcome difficulties with financing and
developing trade.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)