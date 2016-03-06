CAIRO, March 6 Egypt has appointed a new head of
its agriculture quarantine authority, the ministry of
agriculture said on Sunday, replacing Saad Moussa, a figure who
has been at the centre of a controversy over the country's wheat
import requirements.
"Essam Fayed the minister of agriculture has appointed
Ibrahim Ahmed Imbabi ... head of the central administration of
the agricultural quarantine authority," a statement from the
ministry said.
The ministry said the appointment was part of a plan to
"restructure the ministry of agriculture and its various
sectors, to develop and improve its performance."
